Tropical Storm Nicholas set to bring heavy rain

MONDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area until Thursday morning. Widespread rainfall of 4 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts are expected across much of southeast Louisiana in association with Tropical Storm Nicholas. Rainfall will be efficient and could come down very heavy at times quickly leading to draining issues. Combine that with the amount of debris still across the region drainage systems may be blocked leading to additional flooding concerns. The heaviest rain could also occur overnight Tuesday night.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/8ukqxAgE15 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 13, 2021

Tropical Storm Nicholas is set to bring a threat of heavy rain to the local area through Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Through Tuesday Night: Due to Tropical Storm Nicholas approaching the Texas coast, periods of rain can be expected to increase in coverage and intensity, especially from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. The rainfall rates will be key to this event as the area can tolerate a lot of rain as long as it is spaced out over the course of a few days. However, is some spots experience multiple inches in just a few hours, flash flooding issues will arise. Street and poor drainage areas as well as those near smaller creeks and streams will be most prone to flooding.

Wednesday morning into Thursday morning: The middle of the week is a little less certain. The remnants of Nicholas may continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, but it is unclear how steady and heavy this activity will be. It is common for the south and west sides of tropical systems to erode due to dry air. If that occurs with Nicholas, the flood threat will end early. That seems more likely right now. If the south and west side of the storm remains in tact, periods of heavy rain will continue right into Thursday morning, which would result in a longer period of heavy rain and therefore a greater flood threat to the area.

Thursday and Beyond: By the end of the week, the flood threat will diminish but leftover tropical moisture will remain in the atmosphere. Each afternoon Thursday through Sunday will feature isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The ongoing active pattern will keep high temperatures below average. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

As of 1 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Nicholas is moving toward the north near 12 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore the coast of south Texas and then move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas Monday afternoon or evening.



Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast today, and Nicholas could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane. Weakening is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday over land. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.



