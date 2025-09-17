71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Depression Seven forms in the southern Atlantic

1 hour 16 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 4:49 AM September 17, 2025 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Balin Rogers

Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the southern Atlantic Ocean. This storm has winds topping out at 35 mph and it is moving west at 13 mph. This system will move to the northwest while slowly gaining strength, likely taking on the name of Gabrielle. Future Gabrielle is no threat to the Gulf.

Satellite data show that Invest 92L in the central Atlantic has strengthened into a tropical depression. The system’s circulation has improved and thunderstorms are organizing near its center, meeting the criteria for a tropical cyclone. Winds are estimated around 35 mph. This ends nearly three weeks without any storms during the peak of hurricane season.

The depression is midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands and moving west at about 13 mph. A gradual turn to the northwest is expected later this week, keeping the system well east of the Caribbean islands. Bermuda should keep an eye on it.

The storm may strengthen slowly at first due to wind shear and dry air, but conditions improve by the weekend, and it could become a hurricane. Long-range forecasts still vary widely, ranging from a weak system to a strong hurricane.

Trending News

The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go. You can also find tropical updates on our Hurricane Center HERE.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days