Tropical Depression Seven forms in the southern Atlantic

Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the southern Atlantic Ocean. This storm has winds topping out at 35 mph and it is moving west at 13 mph. This system will move to the northwest while slowly gaining strength, likely taking on the name of Gabrielle. Future Gabrielle is no threat to the Gulf.

Satellite data show that Invest 92L in the central Atlantic has strengthened into a tropical depression. The system’s circulation has improved and thunderstorms are organizing near its center, meeting the criteria for a tropical cyclone. Winds are estimated around 35 mph. This ends nearly three weeks without any storms during the peak of hurricane season.

The depression is midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands and moving west at about 13 mph. A gradual turn to the northwest is expected later this week, keeping the system well east of the Caribbean islands. Bermuda should keep an eye on it.

The storm may strengthen slowly at first due to wind shear and dry air, but conditions improve by the weekend, and it could become a hurricane. Long-range forecasts still vary widely, ranging from a weak system to a strong hurricane.

