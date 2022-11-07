Trio of Tigers get weekly SEC honors after Bama win

86°
Monday, November 07 2022
BATON ROUGE - Three Tigers got weekly SEC honors after taking down Alabama in a huge Saturday night upset in Death Valley. 

Among LSU's roster, QB Jayden Daniels was named Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the award with Georgia's Stetson Bennett. On the other side of the ball, Harold Perkins was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week.

Tight end Mason Taylor, who made the game-winning score in overtime, was named Freshman Player of the Week.

