Trio arrested in Ponchatoula drug investigation after neighborhood complains

PONCHATOULA - Complaints from neighbors led to three people being accused of running a secret drug lab.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday its deputies had arrested Carderro Frederick, 35; Marvin Wells, 17; and Demarkeal Pines, 24; after an investigation into reported drug trafficking activity near South Range and Brickyard roads.

Deputies said the investigation began in late January and that, through neighbor complaints, they were able to pinpoint the activity to a home on Jefferson Road where deputies noted a "high volume of visitors."

Detectives performed a search at the home Tuesday. Pines was arrested inside the home, but Frederick and Wells ran, throwing packages of suspected drugs along the way, deputies said. The pair was located and also arrested.

A search of the home yielded fentanyl pills, meth, marijuana, crack cocaine, a cocaine-water solution and other drug paraphernalia.

The trio face a number of drug charges and accusations that they ran a clandestine laboratory.