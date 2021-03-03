Latest Weather Blog
Tre Morgan walk-off sac fly puts LSU past Nicholls 5-4
BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball won the first game of their doubleheader on Wednesday after a ninth inning rally led to a walk off sacrifice fly by freshman Tre Morgan.
Hit a walk-off. Get your jersey taken off. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/5JB6naLObp— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 3, 2021
LSU improves to 7-1 on the year as Devin Fontenot earned the win.
The Tiger bats helped fight back from an early 2-0 deficit in the 4th inning as the Tigers tied things up at 2 thanks to a home run from Brody Drost and a RBI double from Gavin Dugas.
Dylan Crews added another run with a home run to center field to make it 3-2 in the 5th.
Nicholls and LSU would trade runs in the 8th and 9th inning, but in a 4-4 game in the bottom of the ninth, Morgan's RBI sac fly in the 9th inning would be the difference.
LSU will play game two of their doubleheader against Southern at 6:30 PM.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least 1,000 vaccines to be administered at a church in North...
-
6,000 SU football tickets up for grabs Saturday as state enters Phase...
-
Husband shot wife, killed himself outside counseling center in Baton Rouge
-
Nakamoto: Fired university employee was finalist for new gig in Southern System
-
Person dead after vehicle crashes into building along Burbank Drive