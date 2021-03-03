Tre Morgan walk-off sac fly puts LSU past Nicholls 5-4

BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball won the first game of their doubleheader on Wednesday after a ninth inning rally led to a walk off sacrifice fly by freshman Tre Morgan.

Hit a walk-off. Get your jersey taken off. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/5JB6naLObp — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 3, 2021

LSU improves to 7-1 on the year as Devin Fontenot earned the win.

The Tiger bats helped fight back from an early 2-0 deficit in the 4th inning as the Tigers tied things up at 2 thanks to a home run from Brody Drost and a RBI double from Gavin Dugas.

Dylan Crews added another run with a home run to center field to make it 3-2 in the 5th.

Nicholls and LSU would trade runs in the 8th and 9th inning, but in a 4-4 game in the bottom of the ninth, Morgan's RBI sac fly in the 9th inning would be the difference.

LSU will play game two of their doubleheader against Southern at 6:30 PM.