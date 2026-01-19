Baker hosts annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and Day of Remembrance

BAKER — Residents in Baker gathered for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and Day of Remembrance on Monday at the Baker Municipal Building.

The event celebrated Dr. King's life by helping children understand the sacrifices he made for freedom and equality.

"If we don't love on each other, we're going to self-destruct together," Mayor Darnell Waites said. "We got to love people, we got to forgive. Don't ever forget, and don't ever let history reverse itself and go back to that type of hatred and evil that was going on back then."

Mayor Waites said remembering Dr. King's message is especially important during times of division.

The tribute served as both a celebration and a reminder to continue Dr. King's mission of unity and justice.