Trash fire early Thursday ignites old cars nearby

BATON ROUGE - A trash fire off Prescott Road spread to old cars, prompting a response from firefighters early Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. on Victoria Drive off Prescott near Airline Highway. Though initially a trash fire, the flames spread to old cars nearby.

Officials did not immediately release a cause for the fire. The flames were under control shortly after 6 a.m..