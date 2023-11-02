45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trash fire early Thursday ignites old cars nearby

2 hours 30 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, November 02 2023 Nov 2, 2023 November 02, 2023 6:39 AM November 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A trash fire off Prescott Road spread to old cars, prompting a response from firefighters early Thursday. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. on Victoria Drive off Prescott near Airline Highway. Though initially a trash fire, the flames spread to old cars nearby. 

Trending News

Officials did not immediately release a cause for the fire. The flames were under control shortly after 6 a.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days