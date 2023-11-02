45°
Latest Weather Blog
Trash fire early Thursday ignites old cars nearby
BATON ROUGE - A trash fire off Prescott Road spread to old cars, prompting a response from firefighters early Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. on Victoria Drive off Prescott near Airline Highway. Though initially a trash fire, the flames spread to old cars nearby.
Trending News
Officials did not immediately release a cause for the fire. The flames were under control shortly after 6 a.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
-
BRPD chief interviews continue, committee hopes to narrow list to five by...
-
Parents in an uproar as school board pushes last-minute redistricting proposal
-
High-ranking trooper who was present during Ronald Greene's deadly arrest now expected...
-
Firefighters battle flames at multiple homes in Baton Rouge neighborhood