89°
Latest Weather Blog
Train collides with car in Tangipahoa Parish, no injuries reported
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish first responders are working to clear a wreck involving a train and a vehicle.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. along Highway 190 near the Florida Parish Scrapyard.
Trending News
Deputies said no injuries were reported. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother says men shot her car after road rage incident on Siegen...
-
YMCA steps in to help parents amid EBR Schools fiasco
-
Lights out at busy Siegen Lane intersection after truck snags power lines
-
Video shows crews battling huge grass fire outside Zachary home
-
Bus drivers meet with EBR school leaders over pay dispute; classes canceled...