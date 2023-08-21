Train collides with car in Tangipahoa Parish, no injuries reported

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish first responders are working to clear a wreck involving a train and a vehicle.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. along Highway 190 near the Florida Parish Scrapyard.

Deputies said no injuries were reported. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.