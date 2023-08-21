89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train collides with car in Tangipahoa Parish, no injuries reported

2 hours 24 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 5:38 PM August 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish first responders are working to clear a wreck involving a train and a vehicle. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. along Highway 190 near the Florida Parish Scrapyard. 

Trending News

Deputies said no injuries were reported. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days