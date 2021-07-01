Traffic Update: Stop and go traffic along I-10 W near Ramah likely to clear soon

IBERVILLE - An overnight wreck I-10 West near the Ramah/Maringouin exit has been cleared, but is still causing some area congestion early Thursday morning.

An overturned 18-wheeler had the interstate shut down for some time overnight, and as of 5 a.m., lingering effects of the incident can still be seen on the westbound side of I-10, in traffic headed towards Lafayette. Though all lanes are open, traffic remains stop-and-go due to the incident.

The lingering congestion is likely to clear well before 6 a.m.

