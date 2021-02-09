58°
Traffic Update: Officials clear crash at Thomas Road, Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - As of 6:36 a.m., Tuesday (Feb. 9), an early morning crash with injuries has been cleared from Scenic Highway at Highway 423 and Thomas Road.
The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m., and the extent of the wounded person's injuries remains unknown.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
