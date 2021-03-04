Traffic Update: Lafayette vehicle fire on I-10 WB at Louisiana Ave cleared, all lanes open

LAFAYETTE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday (March 4) morning traffic incident in Lafayette on I-10 WB at Louisiana Ave/Exit 104 has been cleared.

The incident, which was initially reported as a vehicle fire, resulted in temporary lane blockage.

As of 6:40 a.m., officials have cleared the incident from the roadway and all area lanes have are open.

