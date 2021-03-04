48°
Traffic Update: Lafayette vehicle fire on I-10 WB at Louisiana Ave cleared, all lanes open

2 hours 24 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 5:46 AM March 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday (March 4) morning traffic incident in Lafayette on I-10 WB at Louisiana Ave/Exit 104 has been cleared.

The incident, which was initially reported as a vehicle fire, resulted in temporary lane blockage.

As of 6:40 a.m., officials have cleared the incident from the roadway and all area lanes have are open

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

