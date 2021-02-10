61°
Traffic Update: Crash on Mississippi River Bridge cleared

Wednesday, February 10 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday (Feb. 10) morning crash on the Mississippi River Bridge that caused  delays on I-10 West was cleared around 5:50 a.m., and the flow of traffic has returned to a steady pace.

The crash, which was initially reported shortly after 5:15 a.m., occurred at the top of the bridge. 

