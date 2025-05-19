83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic stopped on U.S. 190 outside Krotz Springs

2 hours 31 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 5:10 PM May 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

KROTZ SPRINGS - Traffic is stopped in both directions along U.S. 190 from Lottie through Krotz Springs. 

According to DoTD, the closure is caused by a crash that happened just after 4 p.m. 

Trending News

It's unclear what exactly happened and how long the bridge will be closed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days