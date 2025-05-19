83°
Traffic stopped on U.S. 190 outside Krotz Springs
KROTZ SPRINGS - Traffic is stopped in both directions along U.S. 190 from Lottie through Krotz Springs.
According to DoTD, the closure is caused by a crash that happened just after 4 p.m.
It's unclear what exactly happened and how long the bridge will be closed.
