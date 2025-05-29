Traffic stop leads to over $800,000 worth of heroin being seized

CALCASIEU PARISH- Authorities say a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish led to the arrest of a woman on multiple narcotics and weapons charges.

Louisiana State Police seized over $825,000 worth of heroin and $9,614 in cash. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Mai Ly Thuy Johnson.

Authorities say the investigation began Monday when deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Dujuan Jerel Johnson on Interstate 10.

During the course of the stop, deputies found Dujuan Johnson to be in possession of $72,600. He was arrested and charged with money laundering. Through their investigation, deputies and state troopers along with the Combined Anti-Drug Team Narcotics Task Force discovered evidence linking Dujuan Johnson to the Covington area.

The evidence gleaned from the traffic stop was shared with troopers from the Region I Narcotics Field Office. Through their investigation, troopers and deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office were able to identify an apartment in the River Chase area.

On Tuesday, agents went to the address and spoke with Mai Johnson, the wife of Dujuan.

Mai Johnson granted troopers written consent to search the apartment. During the search, agents discovered a Century Arms AK-47 pistol, $9,614 in cash, approximately five grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 20-ton hydraulic press and more. Troopers also discovered a locked safe at the residence. Troopers obtained a search warrant for the safe. Inside they found a stolen Ruger LCP .380 handgun and 3.3 kilograms of heroin with an estimated street value of $825,000.

Mai Johnson was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.