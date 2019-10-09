Traffic stop leads to arrest & seizure of over 400 pills

Photo: Zachary Police Dept, Facebook

ZACHARY - A traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 400 pills, including MDMA.

According to the Zachary Police Department, a man named Robert Pool was arrested on charges that include, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, and speeding.

In a public Facebook post, the police department expressed their gratefulness to the officer who pulled Pool over, saying, "Zachary Police Department is grateful that officers were able to prevent the distribution of these drugs into our community."

The deputy credited with arresting Pool is Officer Rainwater.



