Traffic blocked to one lane at Club Deluxe Road, Southwest Railroad in Hammond after overturned 18-wheeler
HAMMOND — An overturned 18-wheeler in a Hammond roundabout blocked traffic in one lane near Club Deluxe Road and Southwest Railroad on Tuesday, Hammond Police said.
Crews are on-site managing the situation, officials said. Commuters can expect delays and should consider taking alternate routes if possible, officials added.
