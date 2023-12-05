64°
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-12 backed up by crash near Walker
BATON ROUGE - I-12 East is now closed past South Satsuma Road due to vehicle recovery operations following a crash between Mile Marker 19 and Mile Marker 21.
Congestion is approaching 3 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
