TRAFFIC ALERT: I-12 backed up by crash near Walker

1 hour 17 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2023 Dec 5, 2023 December 05, 2023 2:23 PM December 05, 2023 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - I-12 East is now closed past South Satsuma Road due to vehicle recovery operations following a crash between Mile Marker 19 and Mile Marker 21.

Congestion is approaching 3 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

