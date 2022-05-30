Tractor-trailer crashes, spills seven and a half tons of hot dog filler into highway

ROSTRAVER, Pa. - The driver of a tractor-trailer speeding down a Pennsylvania highway lost control of the vehicle and crashed into trees on the side of the road, spilling the entirety of the trailer's contents—15,000 pounds of hot dog filler.

The crash happened May 20 on I-70. The driver and the passenger of the truck sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, and the driver was issued several citations, according to WABC.

The local fire department shut down most of the highway while the "hot dog debris" was cleared.

The amount of product lost was equivalent to approximately 150,000 hot dogs.