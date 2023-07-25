92°
Latest Weather Blog
Tractor trailer catches on fire early Tuesday morning, leaves I-12 east partially blocked for hours
BATON ROUGE - I-12 eastbound at O'Neal Lane was partially closed due to a large vehicle fire Tuesday morning.
All three lanes were blocked shortly after 5 a.m.. Traffic was passing in the left shoulder while crews worked to control the flames.
Multiple lanes remained blocked for hours while officials worked to remove the trailer from the roadway, but all lanes on the Interstate were passable shortly before 9 a.m..
Trending News
Emergency officials said there were no injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Truck rams into building in Iberville Parish; driver reportedly speeds off
-
Early-morning fire at BR grocer determined to be arson
-
Former Shreveport police officer accused of shooting unarmed Black man faces second...
-
DOTD says East Baton Rouge owes state nearly $1M for damage caused...
-
La. Superintendent of Education meets with controversial political organization to discuss current...