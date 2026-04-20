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Town of Killian will be under boil water advisory on Tuesday due to planned installation
KILLIAN — The Town of Killian will be under a boil water advisory starting Tuesday morning due to planned maintenance.
The advisory will take effect at 9 a.m. as crews install piping and a manifold on the town's water filter.
Bottled water will be available at the town hall.
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