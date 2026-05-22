Tough times in Tuscaloosa: LSU softball loses game one against Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - LSU softball now faces elimination after losing game one of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional 7-0 to No. 1 Alabama. The Tigers just couldn't get much contact off of Alabama starting pitcher Jocelyn Briski, who struck out 11 LSU batters through seven innings of work.

The game started with a Jalia Lassiter leadoff double. After that promising beginning, LSU didn't have another baserunner, let alone another hit, for the remainder of the game. The next 21 Tiger hitters were retired.

While LSU only managed one hit in the game, the top-seeded Tide strung together 10 hits to go along with their seven runs. LSU starting pitcher Paytn Monticelli was charged with six of those runs.

LSU will try to stave off elimination in game two of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.