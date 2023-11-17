Tips to get through TSA quicker during the holiday season

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means traveling will increase tremendously, especially through the air.

TSA spoke Wednesday giving passengers tips that can make traveling a lot easier. One thing they suggested was planning ahead and getting to the airport at least two hours ahead of time.

"That way, you'll have plenty of time to get through the lines, check in and do everything you need to do," said TSA Spokesperson Gervais Joubert.

Removing items from your pocket and taking off your shoes for screening were other tips mentioned as well.

Also, remember the liquid rule.

Joubert said, "If it spills, spreads, sprays, pumps or pours, it's a liquid."

Those are the items you want to avoid putting in your carry on bag if it's more than 3.4 ounces.

Finally, before packing, empty your bag so you don't accidentally bring prohibited items that could delay the process.

TSA is expecting record breaking numbers this year with an estimated 30 million passengers traveling during the holiday season.