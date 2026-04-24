TikTok video leads to the arrest of a Hammond teen

HAMMOND — A Hammond teen was arrested following a TikTok video posted to social media in March, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Officers said the video posted by 19-year-old Amari Sexton sparked controversy following previous shootings at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

On March 31, officers with the Hammond Police Department arrived at Sexton's residence to discuss the video. Officers said that upon their arrival, Sexton fled from the carport into the residence, allegedly discarding a handgun inside.

Sexton later told detectives that he ran because he believed the gun was stolen and did not belong to him.

A search warrant executed at the residence resulted in the recovery of the handgun, a small amount of marijuana, cell phones and a digital surveillance device.

Following the incident, the owner of the handgun, who was unaware that it was missing, reported the gun stolen to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Sexton for possession of a stolen firearm.

Sexton was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Hammond City Jail.