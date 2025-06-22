LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national championship

OMAHA - The LSU Tigers swept the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Men's College World Series final on Saturday to bring the program's eighth national title to Baton Rouge.

It was a wild start to game two of the men's College World Series between LSU and Coastal Carolina. Coastal head coach Kevin Schnall was ejected from the game in the first inning after arguing what appeared to be pitch calls with home plate umpire Angel Campos. As the argument continued, first-base coach Matt Schilling was also ejected from the game after giving the umpire crew an earful.

The Chanticleers struck first with a second inning with a home run to left from designated hitter Dean Mihos to take the early 1-0 lead on the Tigers. However, in the top of the third Daniel Dickinson led off with a single and Michael Braswell bunted him over to second before Ethan Frey drove a ball hard to left for an RBI double to even the score at 1-1.

In the fourth inning, Chris Stanfield drove in two runs with a single to left field off of Chanticleer starter Jacob Morrison. Derek Curiel then stung a shot back up the middle to plate two more for the Tigers to make it 5-1 in the fourth and chase Coastal's starter.

Coastal Carolina struck for two runs in the seventh with their second home run of the afternoon to tighten up the scoreboard to a 5-3 game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Coastal put the potential tying run aboard with a single just before LSU reliever Chase Shores struck out a batter for out number one. Chanticleers' Wells Sykes then grounded into a double play to win the game for the Tigers.

The win marks LSU baseball's eighth national title and Jay Johnson's second in just three years.

LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson has been impressive for almost all of this game as he's worked out of at least one base-runner on board in every inning of the game and he's allowed a pair of home runs. Eyanson recorded nine strikeouts while walking just one Chanticleer batter in the sixth and third innings of work allowing three runs on seven hits.

The NCAA released a statement regarding the first inning ejections midway through the game:

In the bottom of the first inning, Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected from the game for continued arguing about balls and strikes after being warned initially by the umpire crew. NCAA Playing Rule 3-6-f-Note 1 states that balls, strikes, half swings or decisions about hit-by-pitch situations are not to be argued. After a warning, any player or coach who continues to argue balls, strikes, half swings or a hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game.

In addition to today’s ejections, Coach Schnall is suspended for the next two games per NCAA Playing Rule 5-15-a-4, which states that an additional two-game suspension is added to any other penalties. By rule, no team personnel may continue to argue or to continue to excessively express themselves with prolonged actions or offensive language after an ejection.

NCAA Playing Rule 2-26-f states that an assistant coach, if ejected, is automatically suspended for one game. Per NCAA Playing Rule 5-15-a-4 an additional two-game suspension is added to any other penalties. By rule, Coach Schilling is suspended for three games.

Neither Schnall or Schilling would be allowed to coach in a game three on Monday.