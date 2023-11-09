Tigers face neighbors as SEC sets permanent opponents for baseball season

BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference announced the two permanent opponents for each school in the future SEC baseball scheduling format on Thursday and the LSU Tigers will take on their neighbors to the East and West.

LSU is guaranteed to play Texas A&M and Mississippi State each season starting in 2025.

The format change will take effect beginning with the 2025 season due to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas joining in SEC competition.

As previously announced, beginning in 2025 SEC baseball teams will play a three-game series against two permanent opponents and eight rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games. Standings will be kept in a single-division format, eliminating divisional standings.

The permanent SEC baseball opponents were determined based on a number of factors including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule. The two permanent opponents for each school are listed below:

SEC Baseball Permanent Opponents (beginning in 2025 season)

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky