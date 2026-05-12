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Tickfaw State Park closed until Thursday at earliest due to flooding

1 hour 32 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 7:12 PM May 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Tickfaw State Park will be closed through Wednesday due to flooding.

Park staff announced on social media that they are eyeing Thursday as a tentative reopening date. 

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Future park updates will be shared on the Tickfaw State Park Facebook page

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