Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are completely sold out!

Thursday, May 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are completely sold out!

WBRZ would like to thank everyone who bought a ticket over the last several weeks. Whether you win or not, your donation goes toward helping provide cancer treatment for children at zero cost to their families. 

The winner will be announced live on WBRZ News 2 at 4:00 PM on Friday, June 7.

