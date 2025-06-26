Thursday's Health Report: American Heart Association shares three ways to stay healthy this summer

BATON ROUGE — Summertime often means different routines, especially if you have school-age children.

The American Heart Association is encouraging families to stay safe at home and on vacation.

The AHA is sharing three easy ways to support your family's wellbeing during summer break.

First, with kids out of school, they aren't necessarily close to trained responders who can help in an emergency. That's why now is the perfect time to learn CPR.

The AHA makes it easy by offering a step-by-step online CPR course you can pull up on your phone or computer.

And if you are traveling, keep an eye out for kiosks available all over the country at airports and malls where you can brush up on CPR training in as little as five minutes.

Second, stay on track with your wellness goals. Pick one new habit to focus on each week, like a family walk after dinner, some device-free together time or experimenting with a new veggie recipe.

Lastly, make sure you are up to date on doctors' appointments, screenings and any follow-ups to make sure everyone s health is on track.