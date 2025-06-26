Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report: American Heart Association shares three ways to stay healthy this summer
BATON ROUGE — Summertime often means different routines, especially if you have school-age children.
The American Heart Association is encouraging families to stay safe at home and on vacation.
The AHA is sharing three easy ways to support your family's wellbeing during summer break.
First, with kids out of school, they aren't necessarily close to trained responders who can help in an emergency. That's why now is the perfect time to learn CPR.
The AHA makes it easy by offering a step-by-step online CPR course you can pull up on your phone or computer.
And if you are traveling, keep an eye out for kiosks available all over the country at airports and malls where you can brush up on CPR training in as little as five minutes.
Second, stay on track with your wellness goals. Pick one new habit to focus on each week, like a family walk after dinner, some device-free together time or experimenting with a new veggie recipe.
Trending News
Lastly, make sure you are up to date on doctors' appointments, screenings and any follow-ups to make sure everyone s health is on track.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Hurricane Audrey makes landfall in 1957
-
Man accused of killing ex outside OLOL formally charged in murder
-
BRPD seeking information on Chestnut Street hit-and-run that severely injured 75-year-old
-
Dashcam video shows electrical worker hit by 18-wheeler; LaDOTD, Denham Springs Police...
-
One Tank Trips: BR.cade
Sports Video
-
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts 12 new members this weekend
-
LSU baseball adds new additions from the transfer portal for 2026
-
LSU baseball celebrates eighth national title with fans at Alex Box Stadium
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...