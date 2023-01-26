Thursday PM Forecast: two chilly nights ahead

The next two nights will be chilly. Clouds will increase over the weekend with rain set to return.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and calm winds will lead to the coldest temperature of the 7-Day Forecast overnight. Many lows will end up close to freezing, especially north of Baton Rouge and the I-12 corridor. The current forecast for the city is 33 degrees. Obviously, that is close enough that you may want to make light freeze preparations on any sensitive outdoor plants. Expect plenty of sunshine into Friday afternoon although a few high clouds may join the mix late. Expect highs in the upper 50s.

Up Next: After a cool beginning, Saturday will warm into the upper 60s. The afternoon is expected to stay dry but clouds will increase as rain showers are set to return for the second half of the weekend. A stalling front will move into the region on Sunday and bring periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. With that front meandering near the coast through at least early next week, scattered showers will likely remain in the forecast. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than average due to a moisture rich air mass staying in place along the front.

Detailed Forecast: A strong surface high pressure system will move over the region through Friday. A bit of low level moisture could result in some passing clouds overnight Wednesday into Thursday but the strengthening area of high pressure will help to eliminate these clouds. Northwest winds will continue to push cooler and drier into the region through Thursday night. As winds go nearly calm at that point, low temperatures will fall close to freezing by Friday morning. A light freeze will be possible, especially north of I-12. The surface high will be east of the region by the weekend opening up the area to southeast winds and moist, onshore flow. Temperatures will increase back into the 60s. A weak, upper level trough of low pressure will move into the region on Saturday night. With favorable upper level winds over top of increasing moisture, widespread rain and a few thunderstorms can be expected on Sunday. A weak front will stall in the region since it will be essentially parallel to the upper level winds out of the southwest. With east to southeast low level winds, warm and moist air will be forced over the stalled front causing scattered showers to stay in the forecast through the early to middle part of next week. Since the front will not move far enough south for dry and cool air to move in behind it, the temperature forecast is difficult and numbers are generally expected to remain a few degrees above average by day and several degrees above average at night.

