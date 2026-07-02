Thursday PM Forecast: Steamy heat and passing storms through the holiday weekend

The daily mix of sunshine, steamy conditions, and afternoon thunderstorms will persist through the holiday weekend. Downpours could briefly interrupt Fourth of July festivities, but there will be plenty of dry time outdoors between quick-moving showers.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With showers wrapping up fairly quickly into the evening, much of the night looks rain-free under clearing skies. Friday will start muggy with a low in the mid-70s. A mixture of clouds and sun will nudge highs into the mid-90s by afternoon, with humidity making it feel roughly 10° warmer. Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms will pop up, though they'll be harder to stumble across as a tongue of dry air punches into the Capital Area.





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Up Next: Through the holiday weekend, expect the classic summer setup. Morning sun will drive temperatures into the low-to-mid 90s by afternoon. That daytime heating, combined with sea breezes, will spark a round of afternoon thunderstorms each day, though no day looks to be a total washout. Any downpours will bring frequent lightning and heavy rain, but they'll also slash temperatures by 15 to 20 degrees. Those who miss out on the rain will instead have to contend with intense heat for the rest of the day. Expect nothing more than isolated thunderstorms most days, except Sunday and Monday, when storm coverage will become more numerous.

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi: The Capital Area’s largest fireworks display is scheduled to ignite on Saturday night. Afternoon storms should fizzle toward sunset, but new data suggest there might be a lingering shower or two after dark. This is only something to watch for now, but in any event, rain would likely be somewhat spotty. While still warm and humid at 9 p.m. with temperatures in the mid-80s, that’s typical for early July.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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