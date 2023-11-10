Thursday PM Forecast: rain chances return to the Gulf Coast

A cold front will move into the area overnight and into Friday. This will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change—much cooler, cloudier and wetter. Some beneficial rain is expected.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect overcast skies and low temperatures in the mid 60s tonight. As a cold front pushes into the area, a few showers will develop late. Friday will mark the beginning of a dreary stretch. With a weak front gradually moving through the area, there will be scattered showers and cloud cover throughout the day. Rainfall will not be constant, and rates will be rather light. As winds shift to the north behind the front, high temperatures in the low 70s will occur early in the day, but most of the afternoon, thermometers will be in the 60s.

Up Next: As a weak cold front stalls near the coast, cloud cover and scattered showers will stick around this weekend. Saturday will be overcast with occasional showers and drizzle. Since Veteran’s Day ceremonies and football games could be damp at times, you should have raingear at the ready, but an all-day washout is not expected. Temperatures will remain in the 60s. Sunday will have lower rain coverage, but a spotty shower remains possible. Through the weekend, rainfall rates will be low with most locations getting between a half inch and an inch over the three-day stretch.

A new storm system is then expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico late Sunday. If it takes a track closer to the coast, more substantial rain will fall Monday and Tuesday. In fact, there are a few scenarios possible that could result in a few helpful inches. This unsettled weather would also keep temperatures generally in the 60s. Stay in touch with the Storm Station as new information becomes available.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure could form in the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter as it meanders over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

– Josh

