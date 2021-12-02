Thursday PM Forecast: more fog, warmer pattern just getting started

After recording a cooler than average and the 7th driest November on record, a wholesale pattern change looks to occur in December. Rain is stepping up its game in the 7-Day Forecast.

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from midnight tonight to 10am Friday for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could create difficult driving conditions. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Next 24 Hours: The overnight hours will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the low 50s. Patchy, possibly dense, fog can be expected around dawn. Sun will start to break out by mid-morning but some clouds may linger and be thick enough at times through the day to keep high temperatures in the mid 70s instead of maxing out near 80.

Up Next: Morning fog may continue to be a factor on Saturday. As temperature stay 10 degrees above average, a couple of weak, upper level disturbances will bring minor chances for showers over the weekend. Most locations will stay dry on Saturday with the best chance for a spotty shower north and west of Baton Rouge. While a spotty shower could form Sunday afternoon, it is more likely that rain holds off until a cold front brings a punch of showers and thunderstorms early on Monday. This front will fail to make a full pass into the Gulf of Mexico, so no significantly cooler air is anticipated. The recently dry weather pattern will get a bit more active next week with showers expected due to weak, fast frontal system expected Wednesday and Thursday as well. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

Recent warmth is just the beginning of what looks to be a full scale #weather pattern change in the Southeast U.S.



While November was cooler and much drier than average, December is looking to turn much warmer and wetter (at least for the first 2-3 weeks of the month). pic.twitter.com/3gsZ7Qfwdt — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) December 2, 2021

The Explanation: By the weekend, the atmosphere will moisten up just a bit as the flow moves out of the southwest ahead of a fast-moving and weak wave of low pressure. In fact, several weak impulses could traverse the area with some passing showers. Since these are weak and fast-moving, timing them will be difficult until we get closer. For now, we have a few showers in the forecast for both days this weekend. Without a strong frontal passage, continued southwest winds aloft will prime the atmosphere with enough moisture for a more appreciable shot at precipitation early next week. A more substantial upper level trough of low pressure will move southeast towards into the region Sunday night into Monday with an associated cold front. With this, a band of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated and most locations should pick up measurable amounts. That front may stall or quickly drift back north as a warm front on Tuesday, so above average temperatures will continue.

--Josh

