Thursday PM Forecast: drier air will hamper storm chances through the weekend

After an active week of weather, Mother Nature flips the script into the weekend. Drier air will move in and eliminate storm chances. Temperatures will also soar into the mid-90s each day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Dry air continues to filter into the region on Thursday night. This will remove clouds from the region. Look for an overnight low near 72°. Aside from a fair weather cumulus cloud or two during the day, sunshine will dominate on Friday. This will nudge highs to around 96°. Factor in the humidity, and feels-like temperatures will be around 105° by peak heating. We do not expect rain on Friday.

Up Next: A "heat dome" in the upper-atmosphere will build into the area over the weekend. This will allow the warm temperatures to remain in place and suppress shower development. Look for highs in the mid-90s all weekend with even higher feels-like values. It'll be a great weekend to head to the local pool. Drink plenty of water and don't forget the sunscreen!

Conditions will begin to change early next week. The previously mentioned "heat dome" will begin to break down. This will open the door for shower and thunderstorm chances for much of next week. While there might be an associated dip in temperatures/humidity, that appears relatively minor.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Balin Rogers, Malcolm Byron