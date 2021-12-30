Latest Weather Blog
Thursday PM Forecast: Big changes on the way this weekend
The Forecast
We broke yet another record high today at metro airport in Baton Rouge. We topped out this afternoon at 82 and the previous record was 81 set back in 1984.
Overnight, we will have increasing clouds preventing low temperatures from dropping past the low 70s.
A passing shower or two is possible through out the day Friday as high temperatures climb into the low 80s.
Looking Ahead
Our next big cold front arrives late in the day Saturday, bringing showers and storms ahead of it. Winds will pick up on Saturday and remain elevated through Sunday evening.
Temperatures will start to plummet on Sunday as cold air rushes in. High temperatures will only be around 50 degrees early Sunday morning, then fall into the 30s by Sunday evening. We will have a widespread light freeze across south Louisiana Monday morning.
Remember to protect all sensitive vegetation, bring in outside pets and check on friends and neighbors that may not have adequate heating.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
