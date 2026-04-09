Thursday AM Forecast: Warm temps & spotty showers through end of week

Temperatures will continue to work up as we head towards the weekend, with highs in the 80s. Spotty showers will be possible the next few afternoons, but most will stay dry.

Today & Tonight: Thursday is shaping up to be a classic spring day across the region. Highs will climb to near 80° under partly sunny skies, and you’ll find that humidity levels stay relatively comfortable. While a few spotty showers could pop up in the afternoon, the best rain chances will remain near the coast. Expect a quiet night ahead with mostly clear skies and lows settling near 57°.

Up Next: Expect a very consistent stretch of weather as we head into the weekend and much of next week. A strong ridge of high pressure will move overhead, acting as an atmospheric "lid" that suppresses cloud growth and keeps rain chances near zero. This stable pattern isn't going anywhere soon, likely steering our weather well into the middle of next week.

As that "lid" stays in place, we will see a steady climb in temperatures, with each day landing a few degrees above the seasonal norm of 79°F. We’ll hit 83°F on Saturday and 85°F on Sunday, with the heat peaking around Wednesday, when thermometers could reach 86°F.

While we might see a 10-20% coverage of showers in the afternoon, any activity will be extremely spotty and won't have a meaningful impact on your outdoor plans. The only other change to note is the wind, which will start to pick up by the middle of the week, gusting between 10 and 20 mph.

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– Balin

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