Thursday AM Forecast: Sunshine and comfortable humidity again today

More sunshine and low humidity is coming your way this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another chilly start today. Temperatures will climb fast into the low 80s this afternoon with sunny skies and comfortable humidity. Tonight, temperatures will fall to near 60s degrees.

Up Next: Overnight temperatures will still trend chilly through Friday morning, in the upper 50s. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s on Friday afternoon. Morning lows will climb into the 60s by Saturday morning. The humidity will climb too. Temperatures will be muggy in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will be warm and a bit muggy, in the low 80s falling into 70s on Saturday evening for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but it will not be enough to alter your plans. A chance for a quick shower lasts through Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

