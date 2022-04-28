Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Sunshine and comfortable humidity again today
More sunshine and low humidity is coming your way this afternoon.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Another chilly start today. Temperatures will climb fast into the low 80s this afternoon with sunny skies and comfortable humidity. Tonight, temperatures will fall to near 60s degrees.
Up Next: Overnight temperatures will still trend chilly through Friday morning, in the upper 50s. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s on Friday afternoon. Morning lows will climb into the 60s by Saturday morning. The humidity will climb too. Temperatures will be muggy in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will be warm and a bit muggy, in the low 80s falling into 70s on Saturday evening for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but it will not be enough to alter your plans. A chance for a quick shower lasts through Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
