Thursday AM Forecast: Rounds of showers and storms today and tomorrow

Numerous showers arrive this afternoon with a chance for storms on Friday. Storms exit by late Friday night and drier conditions will make for a pleasant weekend.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures throughout the day today will stay mild, with morning lows in the low 50's and afternoon temperatures recorded in the mid to upper 60's. Ahead of showers later in the day, skies will become overcast by midmorning with southerly winds ushering in enough moisture from the gulf to support the numerous showers. For those with outdoor plans Thursday afternoon and evening, keep raingear handy. Rain this afternoon could make for a slick evening commute.

Overnight tonight, spotty showers will continue as temperatures fall back into the 50s. Scattered showers will return to the Capital Area by the morning commute, this round could contain isolated thunderstorms with heavier downpours and gust winds.

Up Next: After a possible round of scattered showers and storms Friday morning, the midday hours continue to trend much quieter. We could even see partly sunny skies during the early afternoon hours which will allow temperatures to warm into the mid-70s and recharge the atmosphere for a final push of storms to end the workweek. The final round of isolated storms will be during the afternoon hours with spotty activity into the evening. While Friday will not be a washout, the isolated activity could put a damper on Friday evening plans, including LSU Baseball. Within the isolated storms Friday, hail, heavy downpours and gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Rain totals over the next 48 hours are expected to remain limited, with most areas seeing less than an inch.

Weather all weekend will be very pleasant and suitable for any outdoor events, including the weekend games at Alex Box Stadium. Saturday will see the most sunshine with more clouds building in on Sunday. Each morning will begin cool, with temperatures in the mid-50s and will warm into the upper 70s each afternoon.

As we look ahead to next week, another storm system will move across the country, bringing an opportunity for strong to severe storms to our region late Monday night. Check back in with the Storm Station over the weekend as we gather the latest details on this system.

– Emma Kate Cowan

