Thursday AM Forecast: Heat on repeat into the weekend

Summer is finally here, even through we have been feeling like summer for the past couple of weeks.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures cranking up again today. Starting off this Thursday morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-60s. Throughout the day, temperatures will peak in the low-90s. A few spotty showers will bubble up during the afternoon hours but most people will stay completely dry. There currently is no Air Quality Alert in place for the Capital Area today.

With the lack of rain in the forecast be sure you are watering your lawn and garden.

Up Next: Ending the workweek with more sunshine and heat. Daytime highs will top out in the low-to-mid 90s across the area. For the most part, there will be sunny skies, but by the afternoon a few clouds will move in. There will be a few shower, but less than 10% of the viewing area will see measurable rainfall. Continuing into the weekend, everyday there is a small chance for rain in the forecast. Not everyone will see rain, but no one is completely in the clear. Everyday we are expecting daytime highs to reach the low-90s. There is plenty of moisture available. Heat plus humidity is perfect for a quick summertime pop-up shower. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.