Thursday AM Forecast: Gusty winds and high pollen counts

The heat and humidity moved out last night. Grab a jacket this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The humidity moved out overnight and so did most of the heat. After a chilly start in the 50s, temperatures will max out around 70° this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, and it will be a bit windy. Wind will be sustained from 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Windy conditions are contributing to high springtime pollen levels. Keep an eye on your empty trash cans! Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid-40s.

Up Next: Friday is the coolest day in the forecast with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs just shy of 70°. Gusty winds will be back on Friday afternoon. The clear and cool conditions will last through the weekend. There will be plenty of sun for the Strawberry Festival. Saturday afternoon will be sunny in the mid-70s. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 40s but will rebound fast with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Enjoy the sunny weekend. Isolated showers and humidity return to the area on Monday afternoon. Showers will be possible everyday through the first half of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

