Thursday AM Forecast: Cooler and drier conditions here for parades

Baton Rouge will see temperatures in the 80s again today while northwest Parishes remain much cooler.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Areas closer to the coast are near 70° while northern areas are in the 50s this morning. A cold front is sitting just north of East Baton Rouge Parish and will cause a temperature difference of nearly 20 degrees as we head into the afternoon. The Baton Rouge area will see temperatures in the low 80s with spotty showers. Northern locations will stay in the low 70s today. Tonight, that front will work its way all the way to the south, and everyone will wake up with temperatures much cooler tomorrow. The front will also spark up some more steady rain overnight.

Up Next: Friday morning temperatures will span from the mid-40s to the low 50s. Most of the showers will be cleared out but expect to see one or two leftover showers through the early morning. Showers will clear up before the afternoon, but the clouds will stick around all day. Temperatures falling into the low 50s by Friday night for the first parades of the weekend. Saturday is looking dry, cloudy, and cool with temperatures in the low 60s in the afternoon. One last push of showers will come through the area on Sunday, but it will not be a washout. A few light showers will be more likely for Parishes to the north and the timeline will be in the morning hours. We will totally dry out for next week. Monday and Tuesday, Mardi Gras Day are looking clear and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

