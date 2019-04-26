81°
Latest Weather Blog
Three wanted for stealing $450K worth of colonoscopy instruments from hospital
LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (AP) - Police say two men and a woman broke into a Philadelphia-area hospital and stole nearly a half-million dollars' worth of colonoscopy instruments.
Authorities say the trio had access to a secured area of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. The people walked out of the hospital with several colonoscopes with a value of $450,000.
Police told TV station WCAU the colonoscopes may be sold on the black market. Lower Merion Police are still searching for the suspects in Saturday morning's theft.
Surveillance video shows the three driving up in a Jeep Wrangler and one man and one woman exit the vehicle. At some point, the third suspect joins them. Video also shows all three of them leaving with full backpacks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Shrimper visits capitol to fight restaurants' appropriation of his 'Cajun culture'
-
Time to cut a rug: Dancing for Big Buddy set for Saturday
-
Judge to hear retrail motion in murder case following jury pool gltich
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director