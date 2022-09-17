74°
Three siblings dead after house fire in Jefferson Parish Friday morning
JEFFERSON PARISH - Three siblings died when their house caught on fire Friday morning.
WWL-TV reported the blaze happened at the family's home on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna around 9 a.m.
Yousra Ayyad, 15, asked to stay home and watch her younger siblings, 8-year-old Ali Ramzi and 2-year-old Muhammad Ramzi, while their parents were at work, according to the news outlet.
State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis said when crews arrived, two of the victims were found dead at the top of the home's staircase, and one was found at the bottom.
Officials believe the fire started on the first floor but are unsure of what caused it. The tragedy remains under investigation.
