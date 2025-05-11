71°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people taken to hospital after car flips on I-10 Westbound near College Drive exit
BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-10 Westbound near College Drive are blocked due to a wreck that occurred around 2:45 p.m.
DOTD traffic cameras show a flipped car against the barrier wall. BRPD and other first responders are at the scene.
Officials say four people were injured and three were taken to a hospital.
Trending News
Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-12 merge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late
-
Two Jaguars with perfect GPAs among undergrads receive diplomas at SU spring...
-
May Street closure significant but necessary step as University Lakes work continues,...
-
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
-
Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite...