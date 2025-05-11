71°
Three people taken to hospital after car flips on I-10 Westbound near College Drive exit

3 hours 36 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, May 11 2025 May 11, 2025 May 11, 2025 2:59 PM May 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-10 Westbound near College Drive are blocked due to a wreck that occurred around 2:45 p.m.

DOTD traffic cameras show a flipped car against the barrier wall. BRPD and other first responders are at the scene. 

Officials say four people were injured and three were taken to a hospital.

Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-12 merge.

