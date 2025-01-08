43°
Three people taken to hospital after being shot in Baldwin
BALDWIN - Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night.
The Baldwin Police Department said the shooting happened sometime around 11 p.m. on Lincoln Street. Three people were injured and taken to the hospital, but no further information was provided.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
