Three people taken to hospital after being shot in Baldwin

2 hours 59 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 9:29 AM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BALDWIN - Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions after being shot late Tuesday night. 

The Baldwin Police Department said the shooting happened sometime around 11 p.m. on Lincoln Street. Three people were injured and taken to the hospital, but no further information was provided. 

Police said the investigation was ongoing. 

