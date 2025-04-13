Three people injured after shooting at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, additional shooting nearby

PONCHATOULA — Three people were injured Saturday night after a shooting at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival and an additional shooting near the event, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.

Officials said one shooting happened on festival grounds at the ticket stand around 9:25 p.m., while the other happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Ponchatoula Community Center.

Authorities say two teenage boys are hospitalized after the Strawberry Festival shooting, one with a graze wound to the leg and one with a wound to the abdomen.

Officials also said the teenage male victim of the Community Center shooting was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.

All victims are in stable condition and are expected to be alright.

"Both of these incidents are upsetting and unacceptable and those responsible will be found and held accountable," Chief Bry Layrisson said. "The businesses and non-profits that rely on this event for year-round support do not deserve to have their progress and positivity derailed by foolishness and the families that enjoy this event should not be fearful to simply go out for an evening of fun. If you can't behave respectfully in a crowd or handle disputes maturely, don't come to our community for our events."

Ponchatoula Police are handling the investigation.

Currently, there are no known suspects in either case, and authorities are asking the public to provide any information in the form of pictures and/or videos to assist with making arrests. Information can be submitted here.

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival will continue with Church service at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, rides will begin at 10 a.m., and the festival will close at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.