Three of 4 constitutional amendments headed toward approval

BATON ROUGE - With the majority of the votes counted, three of the four constitutional amendments on Saturday's ballot were headed toward passage.

Voters, however, rejected a fourth proposal.

CA No. 1 would allow the state legislature to challenge a veto by the governor without calling a special session. The amendment asked voters if they approve a change to "authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session."

It was passing with nearly two-thirds of the vote, as of 9 p.m.

Voters also were poised to approve CA No. 2, which would fold certain inactive state funds into the general fund, and CA No. 3, a property tax exemption for first responders.

CA No. 4 -- which addresses what the legislature can do with state funds in the event of a budget shortfall -- was headed toward failure. With about half of all precincts reporting, plus early voting results, the 55 percent of the public weighed in with a "no" vote.

