Three LSU womens basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams

3 hours 1 minute 1 second ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 10:40 AM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s basketball players Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley were named to the coaches' preseason All-SEC teams on Wednesday.

Johnson and Williams were named to the All-SEC First Team, while Fulwiley was featured on the All-SEC Second Team. LSU was picked to finish third behind Texas and South Carolina, with Oklahoma and Tennessee rounding out the top five.

The preseason poll consisted of votes by SEC coaches. These coaches were unable to vote for their own players in the selection process.

Earlier this month, Johnson was selected to the first team, Williams to the second team, while Fulwiley was not selected by the SEC’s media members.

The Tigers' season starts with two exhibition games at the end of the month — Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30 — before the formal season opener on Nov. 4 against Houston Christian in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

