Three linked to Baton Rouge meth ring get federal prison sentences

BATON ROUGE - A judge sentenced three Baton Rouge residents to a combined 31 years in federal prison after they were busted for operating a drug trafficking ring in the capital area.

The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Quentin Mabin, 31, Jabari Williams, 38, and Charles Andre, 40, Monday morning.

The three men faced drug distribution charges.

The DoJ said multiple exchanges were conducted through a sting operation. Confidential informants purchased methamphetamine from the three men on separate occasions, leading to search warrants being obtained for a home on Elva Drive in Baton Rouge and an allegedly vacant home in Denham Springs.

On Feb. 28, 2020, officers conducted a search of the Denham Springs home. Packages had been delivered there prior, and Mabin told the new resident that he had lived in the home prior and that he would still be receiving packages there. Mabin told the resident to place his packages on the front porch and that he would come to retrieve them.

It was later found that Mabin had ordered seven pounds of methamphetamine from California and was having it delivered to the Denham Springs address because the home had been empty.

Mabin and Williams were sentenced to 12 years in federal prison with five and three years of supervised release, respectively. Andre was sentenced to seven years in federal prison with three years of supervised release.