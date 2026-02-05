Three indicted for manslaughter in killing of 17-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Three people have been formally charged in the killing of a 17-year-old who was shot at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex in October.

A special grand jury met Thursday and decided to indict Kobe Grandberry, Kaleb Raffety and Brandon Dupas, all 17, on charges of manslaughter, armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder.

Micah Booker, 17, was shot and killed on Oct. 4. According to police records, Booker was seen on video with a group of four others during an armed robbery and was one of the suspected assailants at the time of his death.

Video surveillance showed one of the assailants robbing one of the victims at gunpoint while a group threw the second victim to the ground in an attempt to take his gun.

The video also showed the suspects leaving in a vehicle owned by Raffety. Investigation of Raffety led detectives to learn that Grandberry was one of the people with them that night. He told police that he was only involved in the robbery because he was afraid his friends would get shot while fighting for the victim's gun.

Grandberry can be seen on video pistol-whipping, firing a handgun, and trying to wrestle the gun away from the victim, according to police records.

The victim claimed that one of the assailants dropped their firearm while fighting him, and he picked it up and fired at the assailants in self-defense, causing them to run away.

Raffety, Grandberry, and Dupas were originally arrested for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.