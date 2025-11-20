70°
Three horses with Equine Herpes being treated by LSU Vet Med
BATON ROUGE - Three horses with confirmed cases of Equine Herpesvirus-1 are being treated at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
The school says the horses are from Texas and are being treated in Louisiana due to facilities across state lines being at capacity.
LSU Vet Med says the animals are quarantined and there is no risk of other horses getting the virus. The facility remains open for appointments and other emergency cases.
